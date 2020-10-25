INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three central Indiana hospital systems have declared racism a public health crisis, calling social and economic inequities "a recipe for pain, suffering, premature mortality and civil protest."
Indiana University Health, Community Health Network and Eskenazi Health said in a joint statement issued Thursday that they are committing to a "culture of inclusion" that addresses and reduces discrimination.
The health systems did not say if any single incident prompted their statement, but it followed a summer of unrest in Indianapolis and other cities following the May death of George Floyd.
The hospitals said they "seek to eliminate the systemic racism that disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities" and that "we stand united against racism, injustice and inaction."
They added that racism results in generational trauma and poverty, while causing higher rates of illness and death in Black and Brown communities.
"Our society only truly thrives when everyone has an opportunity to succeed and live a healthy life," the statement said.
