ANDERSON — The number of staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus at two state correctional facilities in Madison County has increased during the past 24 hours.
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday that 14 staff members at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility have tested positive, while nine staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive.
In addition to new cases among staff members, the DOC reported Friday that 14 additional offenders in the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 41.
The department said all 41 offenders are now in isolation and 165 offenders have been placed in quarantine.
The number of inmates that have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 278. The number of staff members who tested positive rose to 122.
