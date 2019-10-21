ANDERSON — The first thing Emmaline wants listeners to know about her debut album, “All My Sweetest Dreams,” is that its distinctive, soul-inspired jazz sound originated with her and, as an independent release, it didn’t go through many filters.
“I’ve talked with so many record executives and really, the vibe I get is you’re just giving yourself to these people,” Emmaline said. “It doesn’t matter if you write your own songs, it doesn’t matter how you want them to sound. They’re going to choose what songs you sing and how you sound. I’m a musician before I’m anything else, so why in the world would I give that away?”
“Dreams” is a six-song EP co-produced by Emmaline and featuring contributions from trumpeter Maurice Brown, saxophonist Jacques Schwartz-Bart, keyboardist Bobby Sparks II, bassist Ben Williams and drummer Jason Thomas. Emmaline wrote or co-wrote each song and recorded all the vocal tracks for the album in one afternoon.
Having built a substantial fan base on social media — between her Instagram and Facebook pages, she has more than 300,000 followers — the project was eagerly anticipated and, she says, the feedback has been nothing short of amazing.
“I was kind of privileged to have this built-in fan base before I released any of my music, so people were really, really looking forward to it,” Emmaline said. “I think there was kind of a high expectation among my fans, so I felt a little bit of pressure to have everybody really like it.”
An Anderson native, Emmaline, 21, grew up immersed in the jazz scene in Indianapolis. Her father, Russ Campbell, is a jazz pianist, and her mother and siblings — Julie Campbell, Trey Campbell and Alyssa Campbell Huff — are musicians as well. Emmaline recalls family listening parties in the upstairs bonus room of their house in the country. Her father, she said, would play records from a variety of genres, including big band, R&B and soul, and artists like Chet Baker and Bill Evans as well as modern offerings from Brian McKnight, Lalah Hathaway and Erykah Badu.
Those influences helped shape her outlook on jazz which, in her view, can’t be confined to any one precise description.
“For anyone who knows anything about listening to jazz, they know there are some elitists in the jazz community, and they want to keep (the music) in a certain bubble, and if something steps out from that bubble, it’s mainstream,” Emmaline said. “For me, I think jazz is evolving and the genre is evolving into something they’ve never seen before. That’s very freeing for me.”
Emmaline began taking violin lessons at age 4, and she initially focused on violin performance at Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music before shifting to the school’s jazz program during her sophomore year. Her interest soon turned to singing, and she began to write her own songs, which led to a meeting with Cincinnati native and funk legend Bootsy Collins. They’ve collaborated on several projects including their latest, a remake of the Bobby Pickett Halloween classic, “Monster Mash,” due out this Friday.
“He emailed me and asked if I wanted to do my own version of background vocals on it,” Emmaline said. ”He sent me all of the tracks that he had and then I recorded my vocals. It was a really collaborative process. He also had Buckethead working with him, so it was just amazing, working with two very influential icons in the music industry.”
After completing her junior year at CCM, Emmaline is taking a break to tour in support of “Dreams.” She’ll work with another industry icon next month when she opens for 10-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
“I was honored and overjoyed to even be asked to perform on the same stage as such a legendary female vocalist,” she said.
Emmaline hopes her message of music without boundaries resonates with both her current fans and those who may be hearing her repertoire for the first time.
“I just really want people to remember that music is art,” she said. “Music is up to the creator (in terms of) how they want to interpret it and not getting caught up in the standard thing of what a certain genre sounds like. Just appreciate the music for what it is.”
