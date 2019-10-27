ANDERSON — For nearly 150 years, Anderson’s Gruenewald Historic House has graced Main Street with its stately Victorian charm.
But the charming atmosphere inside the house occasionally shifts to a mysterious and mischievous persona when things disappear, lights turn on by themselves and items are moved by someone other than the staff.
Is the Gruenewald House haunted?
“I’m convinced there are spirits in this house,” said David Cagley, who is the president of the Gruenewald Historic House board. “But I think they’re friendly.”
Cagley recalled a recent incident in which he was meeting with some high school students who were helping prepare for an event.
“We were upstairs in the museum room, and none of us were even close to the light switch and the floor lamp came on,” said Cagley. “One of the girls said, ‘How’d that come on?’ And I said, ‘I have no clue. But Martin loves to party, and he probably wonders who is partying in this house!’”
“Martin” is Martin Gruenewald, former owner of the home, who came to the United States from Germany in 1860 with $4 in his pocket. Ten years later, he was one of Anderson’s wealthiest and most successful businessmen.
“The reason I think the spirits are definitely friendly is because Martin really did love to party,” Cagley explained. “That’s why he built this house — because he loved to entertain. His favorite holiday was July Fourth.”
Keeping the stories of the Gruenewald family alive and educating the public about the Victorian era is one of the main purposes of the Gruenewald House.
“I like the aspect of being able to show children how people lived back in the early 1900s and what they had to live with,” said Cagley, who is a part-time speech therapist at Anderson Preparatory Academy.
When visitors view the house from the outside, they see its grand French Second Empire style with a mansard roof and protruding gables. But when they step inside, it becomes apparent that the structure is actually two houses in one. The back portion of the house is the original two-story cabin, built in 1860. The front portion, which can be seen from Main Street, is a three-story addition, which was completed by Martin in 1873.
Sadly, Martin’s wife, Christiana, died at the age of 49. But Martin continued to live in the house until his death at the age of 94 in 1933.
Since the early ‘30s, the house has taken on a variety of uses, from an animal hospital and beauty shop to a grocery store and apartments.
“As recently as 1970, it was to meet the wrecking ball,” said Cagley. “That’s when community people got involved and got it listed on the registry of historic places.”
LaBella Wallace, who is the house director, hopes more people will recognize what a treasure the Gruenewald House is.
“We want people to realize this is here and use it,” said Wallace. “They can have weddings here and parties here. And get involved in the historic side of Anderson — everybody is trying to bring it back. Knowing our history and where we came from will help with that.”
One of the challenges facing the board of directors is fundraising to keep the house open and in decent repair.
“We’re under a major $25,000 project of the guttering and soffiting of the house,” said Cagley. “And when we get done with that, we have more repair work to do because we had a bad water leak.”
Volunteers are also welcome as it takes many hands to help with events and upkeep of the home, said Wallace.
“When people come in, they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, I had no idea this was here!’” she said. “We hope some of them might want to help by volunteering.”
Cagley also hopes the community continues to embrace the value the house brings to the city.
“I think that it’s an icon in the city and a beauty mark for Anderson, and we need keep it alive and going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.