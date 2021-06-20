MUNCIE, Ind. — Police in Muncie were investigating after a Ball State University student was killed in an off campus shooting.
The shooting happened early Saturday, police said. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Pease said dispatchers received a report of "possible fight and shots fired." Pease said the victim was a Ball State student.
Police have not released a motive.
In a statement issued Saturday, the university acknowledged the student's death and said it will support the victim's family and any students who want help.
