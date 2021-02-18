INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana cities will be largely blocked from regulating rental properties after state lawmakers voted Wednesday to override the governor’s veto of the prohibition.
The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 67-32 largely along party lines to override the veto that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued in March following the end of the 2020 legislative session. The Senate also voted down the veto last week, putting the prohibition into law.
Republican backers of the bill pushed by the Indiana Apartment Association argued that it established uniform statewide regulations for landlord-tenant issues, rather than forcing landlords to face a “hodgepodge” of local regulations.
Opponents maintained that it takes away the ability of local officials to protect tenants from abusive landlords and that the prohibition was only sought in the closing days of last year’s legislative session after Democratic city officials in Indianapolis approved regulations allowing fines for landlords who retaliate against renters over living condition complaints.
The bill would prohibit local regulations on matters such the screening process for renters, leasing terms, fees charged by landlords or requiring notification of tenants’ rights.
Tenant advocates, however, have maintained the proposal would be unfair to the estimated 30%, or some 2 million, of Indiana residents living in rental housing and tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords.
