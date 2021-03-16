INDIANAPOLIS — The House session Monday lasted 30 minutes, with several Senate bills voted on and moved back to the Senate before potentially heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Some of the biggest bills included maternal mortality and training for law enforcement.
Read on for the full list below:
SB 10 would require the Maternal Mortality Review Committee to review all cases of maternal mortality, including mental health records without the consent of the patient, to determine why mothers die. The bill was heard for the second reading and is moving to the third reading in the House before returning to the Senate.
SB 183 makes changes to the requirements for membership of the Native American Indian Affairs Commission. The bill was amended and moves on to a third reading in the House before returning to the Senate.
SB 195 would provide proof of the mailing date for a payment to the county treasurer even if it is received after the due date. The bill was amended and moves on to a third reading in the House before returning to the Senate.
SB 400 would require the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to implement a statewide electronic lien and title system. The bill was amended and moves to a third reading in the House before returning to the Senate.
SB 53 would require veterinarians or pet owners to report testing of diseased animals. The bill passed with a unanimous vote and is headed to the governor since there were no amendments made in the House.
SB 77 would not provide confidentiality to a first responder for peer support services and Critical Incident Stress Management services. CISM is a program by the Indiana State Police for Hoosiers who have experienced traumatic events. Currently, the law states that any conversation involving CISM with a first responder is confidential. The bill passed with a unanimous vote and is headed to the governor since there were no amendments made in the House.
SB 81 would require law enforcement training boards to set specialized standards for training and investigating sexual assault cases involving adult victims. The bill passed with a 96-0 vote and is headed to the governor since there were no amendments in the House.
SB 185 allows food products that are not hazardous to be sold on the internet or delivered. The bill passed with a 94-0 vote and is returning to the Senate for review.
SB 227 provides a list of pesticide violations. It removes the schedule of civil penalties that has been adopted by the Indiana Pesticide Review Board. The bill passed with a 91-4 vote and is returning to the Senate for review.
SB 370 would amend the statute concerning bills of exchange or other written contracts. The bill passed with a 94-1 vote and is returning to the Senate for review.
Both the Senate and the House will meet next at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
