INDIANAPOLIS— Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that all state government offices will be closed to in-person public activity until at least April 7. This closure includes all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches.
On March 19, Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05, which in part waived Administrative Penalty Fees (late fees). Monday, he further ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and stated he will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses, and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in an individual’s possession and waives late fees during a future renewal.
Several out-of-branch options are still available and Hoosiers are encouraged to complete transactions using the below services whenever possible. These services include:
- Online transactions through IN.gov/BMV
- Contact Center
- Mail-in renewal
Additional information regarding out-of-branch services and branch closures can be found on the BMV’s COVID-19 Information and Updates webpage.
The BMV website is updated regularly. You can read a full list of transactions available through IN.gov/BMV online services, as well as resources on frequently asked questions and current business operations: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.