INDIANAPOLIS — Nationwide, minors without the right to vote have voiced their concerns about issues like gun control, sexual assault in the #MeToo movement and climate change, including Hoosier youth.
Dozens of students from across the state, including Indianapolis, Gary and Fort Wayne, gathered in the statehouse for the first Youth Climate Action Day, pressuring lawmakers to pass several bills related to climate change.
“It’s really our future that’s at stake,” Cooper Tinsley, a sophomore at Westfield High School, said. “I know that’s really what got me started was just seeing those headlines and I was scared knowing that the future that I grew up… thinking that I would have may not be the same.”
Despite being too young to vote, Tinsley, 16, said his actions could affect change in Indiana, giving him a voice in the process.
“I asked everyone that I knew if they could vote on behalf, which is something that a lot of us are doing that can’t vote,” Tinsley said. “Something like today, us getting up and showing the legislators who (climate change is) affecting is a really powerful message.”
As part of the youngest generation of Hoosiers, the students would live the longest with the effects of climate change, such as decreased biodiversity, increased temperatures and extreme weather events.
For Vernice Riego, a senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School, these gloomy statistics demonstrate the need for legislators to hear from their youngest constituents.
“I feel like all perspectives are important — from toddlers to teenagers to anyone above 20. I feel like each perspective has their own take on each issue,” Riego said. “It’s important to bring all those perspectives together.”
Just one floor below the climate change conference, a young Republican woman testified about her sexual assault experience and the need for survivors’ rights outlined under SB 146 to a Senate committee.
Megan Stoner, a senior at Ball State University, didn’t agree with the high school students upstairs but shared a similar passion for politics from a young age, running for Madison County Council at just 19.
“I decided to run because the community where I was living was going in a very negative direction and I was like, ‘I’m tired of complaining and I’m going to do something about it,’” Stoner said, adding that several small businesses had closed locally. “I honestly (wanted) the conversation to change. Young people can make a difference and not all young people will have one mindset.”
Stoner, 21, preferred to focus on sexual assault survivors’ rights and mental health but emphasized that young voters could make a difference in their area elections, even collaborating with the youngest member of the General Assembly, Rep. Chris Chyung.
Chyung, 27, drafted a House resolution, which died without a committee hearing, that would decrease the minimum age of legislative candidates to 18, expanding the pool of eligible pool of candidates.
“I see that there’s such a need for younger people to be involved, not only on the government side but the lobbying side (and) the campaign side,” Chyung said. “All of these areas need more young perspectives because our government is just not nimble, not forward thinking and not as quick paced or advanced as the private sector and I think that’s going to be an issue.”
Indiana lawmakers seem mixed on granting younger Hoosiers more autonomy, voting to uphold the federal law raising the minimum smoking age to 21. Under Chyung’s proposal, a 20-year-old could run for office but not legally purchase nicotine products.
Chyung said he voted to increase the age because of testimony from health officials but generally thought more rights should be granted to those young adults.
“However, I do think on principle if you are able to fight and die for your country in the armed forces at 18 years old, you should be able to do a lot more things than the U.S. allows you to do,” Chyung said.
