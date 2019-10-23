INDIANAPOLIS—A former employee of Attorney General Curtis Hill told a disciplinary hearing Wednesday that weeks before Hill was to become the state’s top lawyer he propositioned her in graphic language.
Kathleen Bowers, a victim advocate for the Elkhart County prosecutor’s office, described a series of escalating encounters that started in late 2016 with him asking her to teach him to dance.
Bowers’ testimony came on the third day of Hill’s hearing. The state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission has lodged charges that Hill groped four women at a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar marking the end of the legislative session.
Hill’s attorneys fought to block Bower’s testimony because she wasn’t at the bar, arguing the prejudicial value outweighs its relevance. But lawyers for the commission countered that the testimony is relevant because it establishes a pattern of conduct. Retired Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby, who is presiding over the hearing, allowed the testimony.
Bower said that at first she thought Hill, who was the Elkhart County prosecutor at the time, was making a legitimate request as he had seen her dance at a charity event. But he began asking her for free lessons and to dance with him saying, “We’d have to do something hot.”
Bowers said she put him off but after several propositions from him she began making excuses, such as that her husband wouldn’t like it.
She eventually made a comment about how it didn’t seem as though they were talking about dancing. Hill responded: “Were we ever talking about dance?”
Then, Bowers said, Hill leaned over her desk and said: “We should f—because it would be hot.”
Bowers jokingly declined and testified that “I felt the need to be charming and joke my way out of this.”
Bowers also said Hill reached out to her via phone calls multiple times asking if she had changed her mind; each time she jokingly declined. She said she never complained to anyone about the incident out of fear she could lose her job.
Much of the testimony of the past three days has centered on what happened at AJ’s Lounge early on the morning of March 15. The four women—Rep. Maria Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, and legislative staffers Gabrielle McLemore Brock, Samantha Lozano and Niki DaSilva—provided detailed and at times emotional testimony Monday about how an apparently intoxicated Hills touched and groped them.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a parade of lawmakers, legislative staff members and lobbyists described what they saw in the crowded and noisy bar, many testifying that they witnessed an apparently intoxicated Hill touch, hug or grab the women.
Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, was called by Hill’s lawyers and said he attended the party with five to six colleagues, arriving around 1 a.m. He was talking to some women when Hill approached them, recalling that the attorney general said, “Mr. Cool, how do you get to hang out with these beautiful ladies?”
Hill placed his hands on the backs of two women, Hatfield said, adding, “It was more than just a touch. It was a moment.”
Later at the party, Hatfield said, he saw Hill in the center of the room giving an “uncomfortable side hug” to Reardon.
He said it was hard to tell from his viewpoint but it appeared Hill’s hand lingered on Reardon’s back. After witnessing that encounter Hatfield said Reardon told him, “Hill is a creep.”
Hatfield testified that although the encounters he witnessed seemed uncomfortable, “He (Hill) didn’t do anything unlawful.”
Tony Samuel, a lobbyist who invited Hill to the party, described the attorney general as loose and friendly at the party, not very intoxicated. Samuel said he and Hill were together periodically throughout the night, and he never saw Hill interact with the four women.
Samuel — who was among of group of Hill supporters who worked on public statements made in defense of the attorney general after the allegations became public – said nothing untoward happened. If it had, he said, he would have heard “the buzz” from others talking about it.
Asked by commission attorney Seth Pruden how knew he knew that, Samuel said that if Hill was doing what he is being accused of for sexual gratification, it would’ve involved more than rubbing someone’s back.
Pruden then asked him how he knew so much about this.
“Life experience,” replied Samuel,
The hearing will continue on Thursday.
Brandon Barger and Brynna Sentel are reporters for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
