INDIANAPOLIS—One of Dan Coats’ first tasks as the new head of the nation’s intelligence community was to rein in the infighting among the agencies under his jurisdiction.
The former U.S. senator from Indiana and director of National Intelligence worked to create an environment of trust by building relationships with each of the 17 leaders of the agencies that fell under his authority.
“Early on in my job,” Coats said, “I said, ‘I’m not calling you to come to me, even though technically I am your boss. I’m coming to you. I want to sit down with you, I want to establish a working relationship with you.’”
Coats, a former senator and U.S. ambassador to Germany, recounted some of his experiences as the one of the longest-serving cabinet members of the Trump administration Tuesday before the Economic Club of Indiana at the Indianapolis Convention Center.
But he declined to discuss the circumstances that led to his resignation in mid-August, one day before a whistleblower filed a complaint about a conversation Trump had with the president of the Ukraine. It has been reported that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigation the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
When asked to comment on the current issues in Washington, Coats answered that there “is much I can’t say. We are in the secrets business…obviously there are a number of things going on relative to that and you’ve been reading about it in the paper and there’s speculation.”
Nor did he discuss what has been reported as a contentious relationship with Trump. The president downplayed security threats reported by the intelligence community, frequently taking the word of Russia and North Korea over his own staff.
Coats spent most of his time talking about what it was like working in Washington, telling jokes that had the audience laughing and living up to his nickname as the “Mr. Rogers of the Senate” because of his genial personality.
At one point during the question and answer session, Coats was asked to make an analogy between a sports team and the intelligence community, to which Coats replied that the different directors were like “assistant coaches.”
Coats also had a serious moment during his speech. He said he was once asked about what kept him up at night. It was a conversation he had with former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis about nuclear war. As he spoke, the room became silent, in part because the air conditioning unit shut off, creating an eerie feeling.
“I asked Jim Mattis,” Coats said. “I said ‘Jim, what happens if we get into a worldwide nuclear war.’ He said, ‘Every single species on Earth will be extinguished and it will take 10,000 years to recover.’ Now that is what keeps you up at night.”
The room remained silent for another moment until Coats resumed his speech.
Coats ended on an inspirational note, quoting the late President Ronald Reagan from a memorial service for Americans who had fallen in service to their country. He recalled that Reagan talked about how the soldiers were “ordinary men who did extraordinary things” and how they would be missed by their families.
“There will be other moments,” Coats said quoting Reagan. “Moments where we see the light of discovery in young minds. Eyes that see for the first time the world around them and know the sweep of history and wonder ‘Why is there such a place as America and how is it that this such precious gift is mine.’”
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
