WESTVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are investigating the recent deaths of two inmates at a northwest Indiana prison, state correction officials said.
Richard L. Canada, 39, died Wednesday at the Westville Correctional Facility, while Daniel R. Todd, 36, died May 29 at the prison, said Indiana Department of Correction spokeswoman Annie Goeller.
Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into Canada’s death, while the completion of an investigation into Todd’s death was pending toxicology results, she said.
Neither of the deaths was being investigated as a homicide, Goeller said.
The DOC declined to release information regarding the circumstances of either inmate’s death at the prison, located about 25 miles (32 kilometers) east of Gary, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
State police referred questions about the investigation into Canada’s death to the DOC.
Canada, of Gary, was sentenced in Lake County in October 2019 to four years for felony burglary. His earliest release date was Feb. 10, 2022.
Todd was sentenced in southern Indiana’s Jefferson County in November 2019 to 2 1/2 years for felony invasion of privacy and four years for felony domestic battery, records show.
The deaths at the prison come after a correctional officer at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City was stabbed to death in February while rushing to aid another officer.
