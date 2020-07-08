Vauhxx Booker speaks to the hundreds gathered at the Monroe County courthouse, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, says a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends had trespassed on private property as they gathered at an Indiana lake over the Fourth of July weekend. (Rich Janzaruk/The Herald-Times via AP)