INDIANAPOLIS—A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that bars the Indiana secretary of state from purging Hoosiers from voting records under the terms of a law passed by the General Assembly in 2017.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued its ruling Tuesday in the lawsuit that was filed against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson by Common Cause of Indiana, the Indiana Conference of the NAACP and the Indiana chapter of the League of Women Voters.
“The district court was correct to find that the Organizations are likely to succeed on the merits of their challenge, that they and their members will be irreparably harmed if the law goes into effect temporarily,” the appeals court ruled, adding “that the public interest favors compliance with the NVRA (National Voters Rights Act).”
“The 7th Circuit is affirming that federal protections cannot be ignored by states,” said Eliza Sweren-Becker, attorney on the Voting Rights and Elections Council for the Brennan Center for Justice, which brought the lawsuit.
At issue was Senate Enrolled Act 442, which took effect July 1, 2017 and allowed state elections officials to remove people from the voting rolls if they were identified as a duplicate in a computer program. That program, called Crosscheck, has been at the center of controversy because of how it has been used to identify people who might be registered to vote in more than one state and then purge them, sometimes wrongly, from voter registration records.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said the Indiana law violated the National Voters Rights Act because if the computer program found a duplicate record, the voter wasn’t notified there was an issue with their registration. Lawyers for the state maintained that voters who register to vote in another state have, in effect, consented to be removed from Indiana’s voting rolls.
The 7th Circuit dismissed the state’s argument, writing, “A name on a voter roll in Indiana is there only because a voter took the trouble to put it there. Laws such as the NVRA ensure that the states do not undo that work without good reason.”
Julia Vaughn, the policy director for Common Cause Indiana, applauded the decision and said she understands that counties need to make sure voter registration records are up-to-date. “But they have to do it under some pretty strict laws that the national government lays out in the National Voters Registration Act.”
She acknowledged that there might be a problem with some junk data in the system that needs to be cleaned out, Vaughn said, but that can be done while following the provisions in the NVRA.
“The one state that probably has the cleanest list is Minnesota,” Vaughn said. “And the reason is because 30 years ago, when they first implemented the NVRA, they created a statewide voters registration list and so they had a much easier time keeping track of voters and deleting old registrations when new ones came online.”
The Indiana Secretary of State’s office declined to comment on the ruling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.