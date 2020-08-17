The Distinguished Young Women (DYW) of Fulton County scholarship program is seeking young women who will graduate in 2021 from Caston, Tippy Valley, and Rochester schools. Others who are eligible for applying are home-schooled young women residing in Fulton County, and those living in Fulton County but attending high school outside of the county – all participants must be graduating in 2021.
Seniors who enter this scholarship competition must register through the DYW of Fulton County webpage, fulton.in.distinguishedyw.org. Additionally, each participant should attend the informational meeting (preferably with at least one parent) at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 at Grace United Methodist Church in Rochester.
The local chairman and Fulton County’s 2020 DYW winner will be there to talk about the judged categories, explain how the program works, and answer questions.
Scholarship awarded categories are interview, scholastic achievement, physical fitness, talent, self-expression and a participant-voted spirit award. Additionally, scholarships will be awarded for overall first, second and third placements. Other scholarships are also available through the DYW program. All scholarships can be used for any type of continuing education – two or four-year college, trade or beauty school, etc.
There is no entry fee for participating. A few practices will be held prior to the Saturday, November 21, 2020 program at Caston High School, where the judging will take place and scholarships will be awarded. Additional information can be found at www.distinguishedyw.org, by emailing through the DYW of Fulton County webpage, or by calling or texting Chairman Michaela Slisher at 574-727-2866.
