INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 30 years in the Indiana House, Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, announced he wouldn’t seek re-election following the session’s end in mid-March.
“I started this with a checklist of things we wanted to accomplish for Indiana: choice for children and families, turning Indiana’s economy around, having a real, balanced budgets. We’ve accomplished all of these things,” Bosma said. “It’s time for someone else to create their own to-do list.”
Bosma’s announcement came the same day legislators met for Organization Day to start the 2020 session.
In the upcoming weeks, Bosma said the House would select a Speaker-Elect who would work closely with Bosma to learn about the position.
“Indiana is really the envy of the nation on the fiscal and business front,” Bosma said, citing a balanced budget, strong financial reserves and paying down debt as achievements.
First elected as House Speaker in 2004 and again in 2010, Bosma is the state’s longest-serving Speaker, according to a press release from his office.
Bosma said he would take a position as the National Chairman of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee following the end of this session but continue his law practice in Indianapolis.
