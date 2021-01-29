INDIANAPOLIS – The House Ways and Means Committee met Wednesday with officials from the Commission for Higher Education, Department of Education, and Family and Social Services Administration to discuss their budget proposals and plans for the next two years. Subjects ranged from teacher pay to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The Commission for Higher Education proposed a total budget of about $4.1 billion.
Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education, told committee members that over the past 10 years, overall degree completion has risen by 55%. On-time graduations for associate degrees are up by 11% and for bachelor’s degrees by 19%.
Lubbers said the overall goal is to have at least 60% of Hoosiers with quality education or training beyond high school by 2025, adding that the budget proposal would be a way to move the state closer to that goal.
Representing K-12 education, the Indiana Department of Education is requesting a 2% increase in tuition support, a 22% increase in Charter and Innovation Network School grants, and a 3% increase for the National School Lunch Program, which offers students free breakfast, the Summer Food Service Program, and Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Newly appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, secretary of education Katie Jenner testified that the Department of Education fund, which includes the superintendent’s office, the Professional Standards Division, accreditation, career and technical education, the Early Intervention Program and the Reading Diagnostic Assessment, should receive the same amount of funding as in both 2019 and 2020.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis and a member of the Ways and Means Committee, noted the lack of direct funding for teacher pay increases in the department’s budget proposal.
“Increasing teacher pay is a priority for Gov. (Eric) Holcomb,’’ Jenner replied, saying the administration’s budget proposal seeks to free up funding that would go toward pay raises and is working with local school officials to reach that goal.
Officials of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration reported several successes in 2020, including telehealth services, safe recovery sites for those experiencing homelessness and Be Well Indiana, mental health help.
The Division of Family Resources processed over 1.2 million applications during 2020, with sharp increases in March with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Eighteen percent of applications were for health coverage and 74% for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
There were 118% more Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program applications filed. In the last six months of 2020, there were a total of 321,804 SNAP transactions adding up to $24,876,922.07.
For 2022 and 2023, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is requesting $9.3 million for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, an increase of $263,200 for the Indiana 211 social needs hotline and $200,986 more in Medicaid Administration appropriations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.