INDIANAPOLIS — Two non-profit Indiana organizations, The Hoosier Environmental Council and Improving Kids’ Environment, have merged with both interest groups serving under the HEC banner.
Improving Kids’ Environment has worked for more than 20 years to reduce toxic risks to children from lead, household chemicals and other harmful substances. HEC has been an environmental advocate for more than 36 years with a major focus on environmental health.
“Indiana’s state and local governments have made strides to improve children’s environmental health, from remediating homes with lead to scaling up integrated pest management to expanding mass transit to increasing investment in trails. And yet Indiana is the sixth-highest toxic emitter in the U.S.,” said Jesse Kharbanda, executive director of HEC.
Officials of the environmental council said they would focus on three children’s health initiatives:
• Sustaining and building on Improving Kids’ Environment’s online portal for families, educators and health professionals.
• Advancing efforts to reduce lead poisoning.
• Ensuring kids have clean water to drink and clean streams to play in by focusing on bacterial pollution.
To learn more about the merger, visit ikecoalition.org.
