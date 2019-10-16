In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. Lawyers for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill are trying to block two women from testifying about previous sexual misconduct allegations as he faces claims that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar last year. The state's attorney disciplinary commission wants the women to testify about Hill's actions when he was the Elkhart County prosecutor before becoming attorney general in 2017. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP File)