In this Friday, June 19, 2020 file photo, a protester holds a sign that reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER” during a Juneteenth rally outside the Brooklyn Museum, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Belarusian opposition figures, Hong Kong-pro-democracy activists, the Black Lives Matter movement, a jailed Russian opposition leader and two former White House senior advisers are among this year’s nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 2021 deadline has passed and some of those who nominated people have spoken up.