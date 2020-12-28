SOUTH BEND (AP) — A 59-year-old homeless man was found in South Bend and pronounced dead a day before his birthday on Christmas, according to authorities.
Robert Minnes, who would have been 60 on Friday, had been reportedly missing for two weeks, according to WNDU-TV.
He was well known to locals and found by a store clerk covered with blankets at an abandoned convenient store.
Authorities have previously said he had medical issues and had trouble walking.
