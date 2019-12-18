INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana delegation in the House of Representatives split along party lines on the historic vote for two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, with the House Democratic majority voting together to condemn Trump’s actions.
Republicans decried the investigation throughout the process but the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles Friday: one accusing Trump of abuse of power and another accusing the president of obstructing Congress’ investigation.
House Republican Jackie Walorski, of Indiana’s 2nd District, argued Wednesday morning against moving forward with the vote for the “sham impeachment.”
“It’s no secret that Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since day one, regardless of any fact,” Walorski said from the House floor. “They hoped the American people wouldn’t notice that they failed to uncover one piece of evidence to justify impeachment. … They failed to make the case for this drastic action.”
Democrats launched an investigation into Trump in September, after a whistleblower filed a complaint about Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine, alleging he withheld military aid in a “quid pro quo” for an investigation into the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden.
“U.S. military aid helps Ukraine defend itself against Russia and integrate itself into the European community. When our European allies are stronger, America is stronger,” Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat representing the 7th District, said on the House floor Wednesday evening. “But to President Trump, strengthening this valuable national objective … was not as important as smearing a political rival.”
Lawmakers debated for over six hours, with the time split evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
With 230 votes, more than the 216 needed to formally charge, the House voted to impeach the president for abuse of power, with 197 members, including two Democrats, voting against the measure.
For obstruction of Congress, 229 voted for impeachment and 198 voted against. Three Democrats crossed party lines to vote against impeachment for obstructing Congress.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii, voted present, choosing not to take a stand, on both charges. Independent Justin Amash, Michigan, voted with Democrats. Three lawmakers, two Republicans and one Democrat, didn’t cast their votes.
Republicans James Baird, 4th District; Larry Bucshon, 8th District; Greg Pence, 6th District; Jim Banks, 3rd District; Trey Hollingsworth, 9th District; and Susan Brooks, 5th District; joined the other House Republicans against impeachment.
Both Democrats, including Pete Visclosky, 1st District, voted for the articles with the Democratic majority.
Following the House vote, the Senate will hold a trial and vote on presidential removal. The Republican senators from Indiana have split on their approaches to impeachment, with Sen. Todd Young staying mum while Sen. Mike Braun indicated he would vote to acquit Trump.
“Impeachment has been an orchestrated event from day one,” Braun tweeted along with an MSNBC interview Wednesday morning. “Their intent to eliminate (President Trump) from office was so intense it tainted the whole process from the get-go.”
