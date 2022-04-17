INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will celebrate the state’s automotive heritage this year.
Fair officials announced late last week “Fun at the Speed of Summer” is the theme for the annual 18-day agricultural extravaganza that will recognize Indiana’s worldwide acclaim for its automotive history and contributions to the industry.
Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books and world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, the fair announced this past week.
During the first decades of the twentieth century, more than 250 automobile manufacturers opened in Indiana, including Duesenberg, Stutz, Cord, Auburn, and Studebaker, according to Indiana Landmarks, a historic preservation group.
“For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition,” Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director, said in a statement. “We are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for fun at the speed of summer!”
This year’s fair will run from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 21. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Advance discounted fair tickets are available for purchase now at indianastatefair.com.
Events, concerts and other activities set for the fair are due to be announced in coming months.
