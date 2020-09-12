It’s a common horror story across the United States. A patient goes into the hospital for a procedure they believe their insurance will cover.
But when the bill comes, surprise! The hospital charged $10,000, but your insurance company will only pay $4,000, leaving you with a bill of $6,000.
Receiving an extremely high medical bill has become a staple news story seen across the country for some time now. These billings are known as “balance billing” or “surprise billing.”
Surprise billing usually works like this: A patient goes to an in-network hospital for a procedure but does not know that one of the physicians, an anesthesiologist or radiologist, for example, is out of the patient’s insurance network.
Then comes the bill from the hospital reflecting the in-network rate which isn't subject to balance billing. But the out-of-network provider, since they don’t have a contract with your insurer, can charge you whatever they want and will send a bill for whatever the insurance didn’t pay. That amount could be in the thousands to tens of thousands of dollars depending on the services provided. This balance bill often comes as a surprise to the patient, hence the name.
The practice is considered unfair by both parties in the U.S. Congress. Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked in committee to draft a bill, and the agreement the two sides eventually came up with would have fixed the amount doctors could charge for surprise bills, subject to appeal, and required that insurers cover the resulting costs.
But the bill was derailed after hospital and physician groups, including the American Medical Association, came out against it.
A similar story is playing out in Indiana.
Drumbeat is getting louder
A bill recently passed in the Indiana General Assembly aims to eliminate surprise billing in the Hoosier State.
House Bill 1004, authored by Auburn Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz, states that medical providers would not be able to send an insured patient an out-of-network bill that exceeds the in-network coverage rate unless the patient first agrees at least five days in advance of receiving the medical care. The agreement also would need to include a “good faith” estimate of how much that bill would be.
The bill passed overwhelmingly in both the House and the Senate, and was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March and went into effect on July 1.
The push to draft and pass the bill came from constituents and Smaltz’s own experience in receiving a surprise bill after a trip to the hospital.
“It is a drumbeat that has been getting louder,” Smaltz said.
The bill is expected to save money for thousands of Hoosiers because receiving a surprise bill is not an uncommon occurrence in the United States, which is one of the only countries in the developed world that doesn’t have some form of universal health care.
As many as one in five people in the country who undergo surgery at an in-network hospital receive an out-of-network bill, according to a study in the Journal of Medicine published by February.
The researchers looked at insurance claims from 347,356 patients ages 18 to 64 years old who had undergone some of the most common surgeries from 2012 to 2017.
Of those roughly 347,000 patients, 71,228 received out-of-network bills, with most of those being sent by anesthesiologists or surgical assistants - both being the cause of the out-of-network bill 37% of the time.
“In this retrospective analysis of commercially insured patients who had undergone elective surgery at in-network facilities with in-network primary surgeons, a substantial proportion of operations were associated with out-of-network bills,” the researchers wrote in the conclusion of their study.
Smaltz said he and other leaders across the country have seen and heard how widespread the issue is.
“It’s a story that plays out over and over,” he said. “It’s not a regional need. It’s being heard from north to south, from east to west. ... There’s a saying that if you watch your pennies, dollars will follow. I think Hoosiers have a reputation for being frugal and responsible with their funds so they notice that.”
‘Most physician unfriendly bill’
Not everyone is happy with HB 1004, though.
Dr. Alexander Choi, an anesthesiologist for Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis, is fairly blunt about how he feels about the legislation.
“It may be the most insurance-friendly and the most physician-unfriendly bill in the country,” he said.
Choi, who is also the vice speaker for the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA) and a member of the ISMA Commission on Legislation, testified earlier this year at the Statehouse during the bill’s hearings regarding his and the agency’s concerns.
He and ISMA both say the bill, as currently written, gives all the power to the insurance companies to pay what they believe is “fair” for the difference between the in- and out-of-network rate once the contract between the two expires and gives the insurance company no incentive to negotiate a new contract.
For example, if a provider billed $100 for an out-of-network service and the insurance company decided $50 was fair to pay, the patient would be billed the remaining $50. But now, since providers are no longer allowed to balance bill for out-of-network charges, Choi says that puts the provider at a severe disadvantage that likely means seeing less future revenue.
“They [insurance companies] can basically determine - not saying they would - that the lowest amount they pay to anybody to be the fair, reasonable value that they would apply to us,” Choi said. “They could apply $50, $40, $30 - whatever they feel like - and we can’t do anything because we can’t balance bill the patient.”
Choi said his business has already been affected by the bill. Shortly after the law went into effect, his company received a letter from a “mid-level” insurance company stating that they were going to unilaterally decrease the rates the company pays to the medical provider.
What comes next?
It was clear when the bill passed that it didn’t make everyone involved happy.
Both Rep. Smaltz and Sen. Ed Charbonneau, who co-sponsored the bill in the state’s Senate, acknowledged that HB1004 is not a fix-all for the complicated way Americans pay and are billed for health care. Legislators will likely continue to work things out in the next session.
Items expected to be addressed are whether the provider will have to simply foot the cost for an out-of network-bill or if the insurance company has to be pay some or all of the difference. Another issue is how to tackle surprise billing in emergency situations, such as ER visits and ambulance rides, when there isn’t time for a patient to look up whether or not the nearby hospital or ER is in-network or not.
Choi said he heard repeatedly from legislators that his industry’s concerns would be addressed next year. ISMA as a whole is in support of getting rid of surprise billing, but, as the saying goes, the devil is often in the details.
The question now is what could legislators end up deciding on?
Various options have already been floated, but each one isn’t perfect and almost always leaves someone upset.
Other states, such as Texas and New York, have implemented an independent arbitration system aimed at resolving disputes. That idea has backing from the ISMA, the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump.
The argument for arbitration is it incentivizes both sides to start the process at a reasonable number - they want the arbiter to pick their offer.
But such a system is generally opposed by Indiana businesses and insurance companies, who argue it favors providers and has ended up raising costs in states where such a system has been implemented.
“We think there are problems in the (arbitration) scenario and that would be our line in the sand,” Mike Ripley, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s vice president for health care, said during a hearing earlier this year on HB1004.
Other possibilities include setting the cost of service to the industry or state average or requiring disclosure whether medical professionals at a specific hospital are in- or out-of-network for each insurance company. The latter, it’s argued, would incentivize providers to be in-network with as many or all insurance companies as possible to attract patients.
What legislators will eventually decide on is not yet known, but what is known is there won’t be many easy answers.
“I think the medical professionals do an outstanding job, doing the best job they can do, and I certainly look forward to continuing the dialogue to get to a great place for all of us,” Smaltz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.