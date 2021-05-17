INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police officers fatally shot a man who the department said had threatened suicide and pointed a gun toward the officers.
The shooting happened Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side. Officers went to the complex on reports of a suicidal man who had fired gunshots in the area, the department said.
Officers found the man, when then approached them holding a handgun, the department said. The man didn't follow orders to drop the gun and raised it toward officers, three of whom fired shots at the man.
The man, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said the man had told family members over the last couple of days that he was "feeling suicidal."
The three officers wore activated body cameras during the confrontation, and criminal and administrative investigations will be carried out, Bailey said.
