Vauhxx Booker speaks at a news confernce for him at People's Park, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Protesters gathered to demand arrests in an assault on Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, by a group of white men at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Fourth of July weekend. Booker said the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose.” (Rich Janzaruk/The Herald-Times via AP)