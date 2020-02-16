It’s been three years since 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German walked the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi and were found dead the next day.
The investigation continues.
It’s still not a cold case because “we continue to receive tips on a daily basis, but by email and by phone,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.
In the last year, the various departments investigating the case have released a new suspect sketch and additional video of a suspect.
There won’t be a press conference on this anniversary because investigators say they don’t have anything new to share with the public.
But for those who wanted to remember the girls, their families and the Delphi United Methodist Church, 1790 U.S. 241, held a food and pet food drive Thursday night.
This is the second year the families have held the drive.
“There’s no guidebook on what you do here, and it’s still so much in the public eye. And they haven’t caught the guy,” Mike Patty, Libby German’s grandfather, said. “The food drive is the type of thing the girl’s would’ve done. Both of them — a kindhearted nature.”
It seems like the right thing, “doing something for the community that’s been so very supportive of us,” said Anna Williams, Abby Williams’ mother. “In our hearts and minds, the girls were so forward thinking in helping out and helping others.”
The food collected will go to the local food pantries.
The community also continues to build the memorial park at 6062 Ind. 218 W, and the families continue to support law enforcement to try and catch the killer, Patty said. More information on the park can be found at abbyandlibbymemorialpark.org.
Businesses downtown and even outside Delphi still have flyers in windows, showing photos of the girls and requesting for tips. Some businesses also have copies of the two suspect sketches police have released, and people still wear the purple and teal ribbons associated with the girls.
“It’s still a part of the lives of the residents of Delphi and Carroll County,” said Delphi Mayor Shane Evans.
Resident Martin Overholser, who moved to Delphi after the murders, said, “There’s a common understanding of the result of that and a common effect to find who did it. We’re anxious to find the guy. You can see the support that comes out when there‘s something organized.”
Resident Debbie Smith said, “We’re a little more apt to look over our shoulder and to be more compassionate.” But she doesn’t think it’s changed the town that much, she said.
And Wayne Garrison, who grew up in Delphi, said it’s affected the town internally and externally. Some people don’t want to walk the paths around Delphi, although the trails now have lights and cameras along them, he said.
“Internally in the town, we still think about it,” said Garrison.
He’s also seen billboards for the girls around the country, and the girls’ story still receives national attention. Producers of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” recently requested copies of photos from the Pharos-Tribune for a coming show.
Locally, people have become more safety minded.
Soon after the girls were murdered, the trails were improved thanks to a Creating Places grant through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Evans said. That led to security cameras, safety kiosks and trail markers along the Monon High Bridge Trail and better lighting at trail entrances.
Now, an Indiana Next Level Trails grant will widen the trail to 10 feet and have it covered in asphalt, opening it for use for bikes, strollers and any type of non-motorized transportation alongside joggers and hikers, Evans said. The grant will also help with erosion control and with improving the bridge where a suspect was spotted the day of the murders.
Logansport Parks Administrator Janet Fawley said the murders are why this city put cameras and trail markers on local trails and are looking to add cameras in city parks.
In Carroll County, investigators from the Delphi Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the FBI continue to work on the case and the leads coming in.
“We break down what’s provided — or look at it,” Sheriff Leazenby said. “We still have information to work on and look into.”
Sgt. Kim Riley of the Indiana State Police Lafayette bureau said the investigation still averages two to four tips daily.
Most are people law enforcement has already investigated, “but some are giving us new information,” he said.
However, if people do believe they have a suspect, they shouldn’t post photos side by side on Facebook, he added.
At a press conference in 2019, Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland said, "We want people to know this is not a cold case. This case is not closed. We are not done with this investigation. There are countless people working on this every day. We want to get this out in front of people and want them to know we are still actively investigating leads."
McLeland continued.
"So I'm confident if they're listening in, whoever it is, that at some point, I'll be sitting across from you in the courtroom. I'm confident we're going to solve this case. I'm confident we're going to get an arrest."
Indiana State Police's Doug Carter agreed.
"It's the first thing that my brain thinks of in the morning. It's the last thing I think of at night," he said. "This county of Carroll and all that has happened here and all of the sadness associated with this county is unacceptable in a civilized society."
The superintendent then raised his finger and pointed it at the camera.
"I represent everybody else that's dressed like me today," he said. "If you're watching, we're coming. If you're watching, we are coming."
Anyone who believes they know a suspect or have information should contact 844-459-7586 or abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
