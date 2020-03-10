Indiana University has decided to temporarily suspend face-to-face classroom teaching in wake of the spread of COVID-19.
The suspension of face-to-face teaching applies to all campuses, including IU Kokomo.
In a letter from Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, multiple policies will go into effect following spring break which ends March 22.
The suspension period will last two weeks, from March 23 – April 5.
“For this two weeks, course work will continue via virtual online teaching,” McRobbie said in the letter. “We are investigating how to accommodate classroom activities that typically include laboratories or other in-person interactions, and specific guidance will follow. IU campuses will not close, and residential halls and dining will remain open.”
The letter notes that students are strongly encouraged to stay in their permanent homes, away from campus unless they are prevented from returning home because of travel restrictions or they do not have access to the technology at home, such as reliable internet access, to complete their classes remotely.
University-sponsored or affiliated international travel has been suspended through April 5 and personal travel internationally is “strongly discouraged.” University-affiliated travel has also been suspended through April 5. Outside of students returning home, personal travel outside of Indiana is also discouraged by the university.
The university is also stopping the scheduling of large events, which is deemed to be 100 or more people. If an event is already scheduled in the timeframe, it is strongly encourages to consider cancelling or rescheduling the event.
When it comes to athletic events, they will follow the guidance of the conference governance and public health officials.
While IU campuses will not be officially closed as part of this two-week time period, we ask for your patience as some services may be limited due to adjusted staffing levels,” said McRobbie.
The full letter from McRobbie can be view by visiting president.iu.edu/speeches/statements/2020/03-10-coro navirus-letter.
Two more cases of COVID-19 in Indiana
Indiana is now at six cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday morning according to health officials.
The two patients with presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — are from Adams County, in the northeast of the state, and Boone County, just northwest of Indianapolis, the state Department of Health said.
The state agency and local officials announced Monday that an elementary school student in the Hendricks County community of Avon, just west of Indianapolis, had a presumptive positive case, as did an adult in northeastern Indiana’s Noble County.
The state’s two other COVID-19 patients were adults from Hendricks County and Marion County. Both of them tested positive for the disease after traveling to Boston to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen Inc. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to that meeting.
The state Department of Health said it plans to update its new “COVID-19 online dashboard” each day at 10 a.m. to reflect the findings from additional test results.
For most, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness get better in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered.
The sickened Avon student led the local school district to cancel classes and all school-related activities until April 6.
In South Bend, the private Stanley Clark School announced Monday that it would be closed this week while a teacher gets tested for COVID-19. School officials said the teacher came into contact with a relative who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the South Bend Tribune reported.
