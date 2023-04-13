A longtime and iconic local business known for its friendly atmosphere and soda fountain Cokes has closed, and a new restaurant is set to open in its place.
Jamie’s Soda Fountain, located at 307 N. Main St., has closed, according to signs posted on the building’s facade.
A new establishment called Mega J’s Cafe, is set to open in the space.
According to county property records, an LLC registered to Erik Carmona, the owner of Omeletty's, has purchased the building.
It’s unclear when Mega J’s Cafe will open, but there are renovations being done currently to the inside and a sign posted to the front window saw a “reopening date will be posted soon.” Two attempts to reach Carmona at Omeletty’s were unsuccessful.
Mega J’s Cafe will serve similar fare as Omeletty's, according to a menu posted to the store window.
Food items include omelets, skillets, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, waffles, burgers, tenderloins and more.
Jamie’s closure brings an end to a four decade long tenure in Kokomo as one of the few places where one could get a true fountain Coke.
Jamie’s Soda Fountain was opened in 1982 by Jim Whited after he retired from Delco Electronics.
In a 2017 interview, Whited told the Tribune he started the restaurant because he remembered as a high schooler loving working the soda fountain at Mills Drugstore.
Once retired, he decided to start his own soda fountain.
Jamie’s was originally located in the city’s Northwest Plaza next to what used to be Kmart. But the restaurant struggled at that location because of lack of foot traffic, and in 1984 it moved to Buckeye Street on the courthouse square.
But that location struggled as well. Whited was determined to keep the business going, though. In March of 1989, Jamie’s moved to the northeast corner of Main and Mulberry streets, where it stayed until March of 1995; it then moved in at 307 N. Main St.
Despite endless competition with fast food restaurants and other establishments, Jamie’s was able to become a staple of downtown Kokomo.
Over the years, the restaurant gained a reputation for its old-fashioned, hand-pump fountain cokes, green rivers, ice cream sodas, hand-dipped milkshakes, malts, breaded tenderloins and the ever-popular soda fountain sandwich – the ham salad.
Whited told the Tribune in 2017 that the customers were always the best part of running Jamie’s.
“So many of those same customers have become friends as well,” he said. “The other thing that brings a lot of pleasure to me is watching over the years as high school kids who have worked part time at Jamie’s Soda Fountain have gone on to successful careers. My first employees are now over 50 years old and among them are doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers and many successful business owners.”
Whited died Dec. 8, 2018. His daughter, Terri Lucas, and other family members took over the business following the death.
A message left for Lucas seeking comment for this article was not returned.
