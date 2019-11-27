Judge denies challenge to Indiana religious objection limits

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, James Bopp, the attorney for conservative religious groups challenging limits on Indiana's religious objections law, speaks with reporters at the Hamilton County government center in Noblesville, Ind. Conservative religious groups have failed to convince an Indiana judge they've faced any harm from limits placed on the state's contentious religious objections law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. Bopp, argued during an October hearing that they were subject to "grotesque stripping" of their religious rights by the Republican-dominated Legislature.