Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.