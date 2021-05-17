TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An armed robbery suspect now also faces a preliminary attempted murder charge following a pursuit early Friday in which shots were fired at officers, Terre Haute police said.
Damon White, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested following a nearly 20-minute chase in which more than a dozen rounds were fired at officers, police said.
Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers attempted a traffic stop about 3:40 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier report of shots fired. The driver refused to stop and someone in the vehicle began shooting at police, he said.
A 17-year-old Fishers male in the car also was arrested on an attempted murder charge.
It wasn't clear how the pursuit ended.
The robbery charge stems from a May 6 holdup at a Terre Haute convenience store.
It wasn't clear whether White has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.