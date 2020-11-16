President of Indiana University Michael McRobbie, from left, Michael D. McGinnis, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Jaime Carini, Ostrom Fellow, and Lauren Robel, Provost of Indiana University Bloomington, lift the sheet off of the Elinor Ostrom statue in the Ostrom Commons outside Woodburn Hall at Indiana University on Thursday, in Bloomington. The statue of Ostrom was unveiled on the campus where she taught for many years as an IU professor. Ostrom, the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in economics, died in 2012 at age 78.