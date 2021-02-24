INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would repeal Indiana’s requirement for a license to carry a handgun passed the Indiana House Monday.
Authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, HB 1369 was advanced to the Senate in a 65-31 vote.
Before the vote, legislators spoke in support of and in opposition to the bill, with much of the debate centering on provisions that only “lawful citizens” would be permitted to carry handguns.
Concerns about the bill have centered on the need of a database to keep track of individuals who would not be allowed to legally carry a handgun and the loss of revenue from licensing fees.
In arguing for the bill’s passage Monday, Smaltz returned to his main argument that prohibited individuals will carry a gun regardless of the law and licenses are an obstacle for people with no criminal records.
