FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — One person died and four others were injured following a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, police said.
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of gunshots at the Villages of Hanna around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities said there appeared to be multiple shooters.
Five people were hospitalized. One later died and another was been seriously injured.
The others were believed to have injuries not considered life threatening. They included 20-year-old Jamarion Thomas who was charged with aggravated battery.
A listed number for Thomas could not be located Sunday and it was immediately unclear if Thomas had an attorney.
Police have not released a motive in the shooting.
Authorities said their investigation was ongoing.
