The Indiana State Police and the Gas City Police Department are trying to locate a 10 year old Gas City girl and are seeking out the public’s help in doing so.
Skylea Rayn Carmack was last seen at about 4 p.m. Saturday in Gas City. According to police, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi on it, black pants and teal Converse high top shoes. She is also wearing blue and silver nail polish.
Skylea is 5 feet tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Skylea is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.
