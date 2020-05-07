INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police faced protests Thursday after officers fatally shot two men and killed a pregnant pedestrian in three separate incidents just hours apart.
Police did not have body camera or dash camera footage of either shooting, but they said both men exchanged gunfire with officers. The pregnant woman was walking along an expressway ramp when an officer driving to work struck her with his vehicle.
Events surrounding the first shooting were livestreamed on Facebook, including comments by a responding detective that the police chief called "unacceptable."
Protesters converged on the first shooting scene Wednesday night, and dozens more gathered Thursday at the City County Building in downtown Indianapolis. Many wore face masks aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus and at times shouted, "No justice, no peace."
Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged that the "tragic" incidents had shaken the public's trust, but promised that the department would conduct thorough, transparent investigations into all three deaths.
The Marion County Coroner's office identified the man killed in the first shooting as Dreasjon Reed, 21, and the man killed later as McHale Rose, 19. Both men were black.
The pregnant woman was identified as Ashlynn Lisby, 23. Lisby was white. Her fetus also did not survive.
