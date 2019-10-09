3rd Democrat joins Indiana governor's race with GOP backer

In this Tuesday, July 30 photo, Democratic State Sen. Eddie Melton, right, and state superintendent of public instruction Jennifer McCormick speak at a town hall in Hammond, Ill. Melton is formally entering the Indiana governor’s race. The first-term senator, of Gary, told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that he’s joining the 2020 race because most people feel that the Republican-led state government isn’t focused on issues like increased education funding and health care access that matter the most.