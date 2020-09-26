INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s graduating high school students are becoming more diverse, a report released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education shows ongoing disparities in postsecondary readiness and completion.
“This educational equity data is significant for Indiana, because it helps us identify the areas and systems we need to challenge to ensure new generations of Hoosiers are fully equipped for a prosperous future,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in a news release.
The results from the reports show that Black and Hispanic/Latino Hoosiers are less likely than the statewide average to earn early college credit through dual credit or advanced placement courses. They are also less likely to enroll into postsecondary programs and complete college on time at two and four-year institutions.
The data also show that poverty has a direct impact on the rate that young Hoosiers go to college. Only 38% of low-income high school students go to college compared to the statewide average of 61%.
“These outcomes demonstrate why it is critical for the state of Indiana to focus on equity and student success for all Hoosiers,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the release.
Although lower income students are behind, the report shows that the state’s 21st Century Scholar program is helping close the gap between low-income and the average percentage of students going to college. Hoosier students who graduate high school as 21st Century Scholars go to college at an 86% rate, 25% above the statewide average.
21st Century Scholars is a scholarship program for income-eligible Hoosiers that pays for up to four years of college tuition at participating Indiana colleges. The program requires the student to reach educational bookmarks and other requirements to be able to earn and use the scholarship.
Holcomb recently announced several initiatives to promote educational equity, including assigning the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet to provide specific recommendations to adjust policies for workforce programs in order to create greater opportunity for people of color.
The 2020 College Equity Report reported that fewer than 15% of students preparing for teaching careers are non-white. Science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) and health care fields are slightly more diverse. Just over one-quarter of Hoosier graduates in those fields are non-white.
“We must encourage more minority students to consider teaching as a career. Research shows students of color are more successful in their education journey when they have the opportunity to be in the classroom with a teacher of color,” Lubbers said.
Recommendations included in the 2020 College Equity Report involve improving awareness of the state’s financial aid programs among students of color, calling for sustained and adequate funding for dual credit, breaking out data by race and ethnicity whenever possible and increasing diversity in the teaching profession.
Data in the 2020 College Equity Report primarily comes from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Independent Colleges of Indiana, Indiana Department of Education, National Student Clearinghouse, United States Census Bureau and Lumina Foundation.
