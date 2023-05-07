Chuck Goodrich, currently a state representative and president and CEO of Gaylor Electric, is running for Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District.
Goodrich, who represent the state's 29th House district, announced is candidacy for the Republican nomination Friday at the Mill Top Banquet & Conference Center in Noblesville.
“Hard work, humility, and grit: that’s how I was raised,” Goodrich said according to The Hamilton County Recorder. “That’s how we raised our family. That is absolutely the thing I am going to take to Washington, D.C.: the work ethic on those three Midwestern values.”
Goodrich also said “There is a need for people in DC" who understand what it takes to run and build a business, who have met the pressures of meeting weekly payrolls, dealt with rising healthcare costs, lived with workforce development challenges, like immigration and inflation, and have first-hand experience on the cumbersome impact of regulations and taxes. I understand these challenges, and I want to bring my perspective, a conservative perspective, to the conversation.”
Goodrich is a graduate of Purdue University and has built a career at Gaylor Electric, an Indiana-based company, for the last 28 years. Goodrich began as an intern and worked his way up through the organization and eventually bought the company in 2014. He lives in Noblesville.
Current Fifth Congressional District incumbent Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, announced in February she would not seek reelection in 2024. Indiana's 5th Congressional District consists of all of Hamilton, Tipton, Madison, Grant, Delaware counties and nearly all of Howard County.
