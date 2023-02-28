INDIANAPOLIS — On the last day before a short session break, lawmakers in the Senate Chamber passed controversial Senate Bill 12, which seeks to create rules around “materials harmful to minors” in Indiana public schools.
Near exact copies of SB 12 have been seen by the Senate for the last three years. Last year, a similar bill passed through the Senate but was not heard before the House Chamber.
The bill received significant opposition during committee meetings from organizations such as the ACLU and the Indiana Parent Teacher Association, which were concerned with the lack of legal protection for teachers and librarians and the bill’s First Amendment implications. TheStatehouseFile.com reached out to both organizations for additional comments but did not hear back by press time.
In a statement, Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said, “While SB 12 may sound like common sense legislation, it’s not. This misguided and misleading legislation would have far-reaching negative consequences for Indiana’s education.
‘SB 12 opens teachers and librarians to criminal prosecution over their choice in educational materials. Rather than locally addressing issues over content, educators, knowing they could be arrested, will shy away from any materials that could be remotely considered controversial. This bill limits teachers’ ability to challenge and engage their students — creating a poorer educational experience for everyone involved. ISTA will continue to urge legislators to listen to the majority of parents and educators on this issue and oppose SB 12.”
Author Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, reflected the majority opinion when he said his bill only seeks to protect “little tykes” from accessing inappropriate material in their schools.
The main issue for opponents was that the bill’s language did not define “inappropriate” or “harmful,” leaving it up to people’s subjective opinions and subjecting schools and librarians with constant threat of legal trouble. While Democrats said they also want to keep children safe, they’re concerned that the bill really just goes after books with LGBTQ subjects.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, the General Assembly’s first openly gay member when he was elected in 2018, unsuccessfully asked for details about what materials had been found at what Indiana schools and by whom.
“Last year when we heard this bill in the Senate Education Committee, we heard parents — particularly the Purple Parents — testify that they believe that LGBTQ material is harmful to children, even though it doesn’t really meet the definition that is contained within our current state,” he said.
On its website, Purple for Parents of Indiana says it “informs, advocates, and engages Hoosiers to protect children from harmful agendas saturating the education system.”
“I think the crux of this bill is who gets to determine what’s inappropriate,” Ford said.
“If you’re talking about maybe explaining the lifestyle (of LGBTQ relationships) is one thing, but the books I’m talking about ... these books are just full-bore graphic pictures and illustrations,” Tomes said.
Other Democratic legislators questioned why Tomes wasn’t more specific in his language. Much of the discussion dealt with a perceived difference between the intent and the letter of the bill.
Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, said, “I’ve also been sitting here wondering, why did we use the phrase ‘inappropriate’ instead of saying ‘pornographic’? Why didn’t we just say straight out, ‘We don’t want pornographic texts.’”
Tomes did not openly share what materials he was worried about, but several times said he had specific examples of books with inappropriate details. After reaching out to his press secretary, TheStatehouseFile.com acquired the following book titles:
“Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, an autobiographical comic depicting the author’s experiences with gender identity.
“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, a book answering common questions of LGTBQ youth.
“Sold” by Patricia McCormick, a fictional account of child trafficking.
“Dead End” by Jason Myers, a gritty teen romance.
Kobabe’s book has reached the top of multiple book-ban lists. The American Library Association’s annual State of America’s Libraries Special Report put “Gender Queer” as 2021’s No. 1 challenged book. Dawson’s “This Book is Gay” is No. 9 on the list.
As of 2022, Bookriot.com reported that Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah had all enacted bills increasing book censorship, similar in nature to SB 12.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he worried the same thinking would be applied to books regarding race and police brutality, such as the popular book “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. Thomas’ book is No. 5 on the ALA’s list. He referenced committee testimony given by a parent who wanted to ban a book because of its descriptions of drug use and use of the N word.
“Where are we going here? That book and that movie was an inspiration to young black men in the entire country, and her idea was it shouldn’t be in public school or public school libraries,” Taylor said.
Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, stood in support of the bill. He shared that the day before, he had a young woman shadowing him at the Statehouse. He discussed SB 12 with her and told her that he couldn’t show her specific examples of harmful materials because they were so inappropriate.
“I told her if you really want to see it, go to your school library, maybe they’ll carry it,” Young said. “There you can look at it and there’s no problem.”
Senators Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville and Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, were the only Republicans to vote against the bill’s passage. The final vote was 37-12. The bill now heads to the House with Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville, as sponsor.
