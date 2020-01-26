INDIANAPOLIS—Teenagers will have to wait until they are 21 to buy tobacco and vaping products under a bill approved Thursday by the Indiana Senate.
Senate Bill 1, which puts the burden and penalties on retailers to not sell the products to underaged customers, 39-8 and now heads to the House of Representatives for debate.
The bill, authored by Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, follows the federal lead in raising the age to buy the products to 21 from the current 18, and also raises the fines given to retailers. Under the bill, a retailer must request ID with proof of age from any customer who appears under age 30.
Charbonneau, pressing for passage of the bill, told his colleagues that 85% of adult smokers began smoking before the age of 21. And Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, noted that with the current legal age to buy the products at 18, even younger children are acquiring tobacco and vaping material by having 18 and 19-year-old friends buy them.
Sen. Mark Stoops, D-Bloomington, said in his county, Monroe, children as young as in the 5thand 6thgrades are having to be weaned off of nicotine – a problem he hopes this bill will counteract.
Stoops said kids are using vapor devices in the bathrooms, under their desks and even going as far as sticking their heads inside of their lockers briefly to smoke their devices.
All nine votes against the bill came from Republicans, despite the fact that it has the support of Gov. Eric Holcomb, who advocated for its passage in his State of the State speech.
Among the ‘no’ votes was Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, who said he is personally affected by this bill since he is partial owner of retail stores licensed to sell tobacco and vape products. Boots noted that this would not only cut into sales but that the fines are so steep it could potentially put store owners out of business. Under the bill, fines have been tripled from the current penalties for selling the products to underage customers, ranging from $600 to $3,000 depending on the number of violations in a 180-day period.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, also raised concerns about the fines, though he supported the bill.
“Why penalize the retailers for a good faith effort?” Taylor said.
Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, argued that there are more pressing issues that lawmakers should be focused on, including the abuse of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other hard drugs. Voters in his southwestern Indiana district, he said, will question what lawmakers are actually accomplishing at the Statehouse.
After the vote, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said he was “very confident” that the penalties for selling to those under age 21 will remain in the bill as it moves through the legislative process.
“Whether they are increased by a small amount or doubled or tripled will continue to be something we discuss,” he said.
