State warns of 'widespread' influenza activity

LEBANON – Flu spread rapidly last week and has people flooding to pharmacies for over-the-counter decongestants and prescriptions.
“We are seeing a lot of respiratory issues,” pharmacist Luann Robertson of Cowan’s Pharmacy said.
The health department’s weekly influenza report for the week ending Dec. 21 categorized influenza-like illness, ILI, as widespread, compared to a categorization as regional for the same week last year. Thirty-nine states also listed widespread activity last week.
Widespread activity means flu-like illness increased in institutions or were lab confirmed in at least half the regions and occurred within the last three weeks.
The state also listed ILI activity as high, as compared to moderate last year. Twenty-five states also reported high ILI activity last week.
Of the specimens the health department tested, 89% were positive for influenza, compared to 56% last year.
Influenza is a contagious virus that affects the respiratory tract and for which there is no definitive drug, but antiviral drugs can make the illness milder and shorten its duration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There’s not anything to treat the flu, really,” Luann’s son Chase Robertson, a Butler University pharmacy student, said, adding. “Drink lots of water.”
Luann Robertson said she’s filling an unusual number of prescriptions for steroids and antibiotics to treat upper respiratory illnesses. The affected are also opting for over-the-counter decongestants, she said Monday in between delivering medicines through the store’s drive-thru window in downtown Lebanon and answering doctors’ phone calls.
Cars were lined up at the drive-thru and the phone kept her and other staff hopping.
“We’re slammed today because of illnesses,” she said, “and also because it’s the end of the year and everyone who has met their deductible wants to get their prescriptions filled before the end of the year.”
The Indiana State Department of Health reported seven influenza-related deaths so far this year, compared to three at the same time last year.
Five of this year’s influenza deaths were among those aged 65 or older and one each in the 25-49- and 50-64-year-old categories. About 90% of influenza deaths annually occur in those aged 65 or older, according to the health department.
Every year, millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from the flu, according to the CDC.
Complications of the flu can also include pneumonia or hospitalization.
The CDC recommends three actions to fight the flu.
The first is that everyone 6-months or older receive a flu vaccination.
The second is to stop the spread of flu by taking simple steps such as: avoiding close contact with sick people; not touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth; covering coughs and sneezes; and washing hands often with soap and water.
The third is taking antiviral drugs if a doctor prescribes them.
Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, coughing, sore throat, muscle aches, diarrhea and nausea, according to the state department of health.
Flu usually starts one to four days after exposure to the virus and can last two to seven days. It is spread when a person touches a surface or object with flu virus on it, according to the department of health.
For more information, visit the websites www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm#ILIActivityMap or www.in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
