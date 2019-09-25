INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Owens, CEO of the Indianapolis-based tech firm SupplyKick, became the second Democrat to get into the race for governor, announcing his candidacy earlier this month.
“I’m running for Governor now because I believe in an Indiana where teachers are paid what they deserve and where all are welcomed, respected and protected,” Owens said in a statement. “We need a leader who will ensure our state budget, policies and laws reflect a bold and inclusive vision for collective Hoosier success.”
The 34-year-old Shelbyville native joins former state health commissioner Dr. Woody Myers in the race to compete against Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is seeking a second term. A third Democrat, state Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary, also is weighing a bid for governor.
At SupplyKick – which has become one of the state’s fastest growing companies by helping retailers market their wares on Amazon – Owens has put his support for good wages into practice by guaranteeing employees earn a minimum annual salary of $50,000.
“Today, many Indiana teachers have to work second jobs and even then they spend their own money on classroom supplies,” Owens said. “As a businessman, I know every Hoosier in the workplace matters, and leadership is required to solve this problem and finally pay them fairly.”
If elected, Owens would be the first openly gay governor of Indiana. But he said he’s hoping the campaign will focus on issues – especially education.
“I’m passionate about making Indiana the best state it can be and giving every single Hoosier the economic, education and community support they deserve,” Owens said.
On his campaign website, JoshOwens.com, Owens said he will focus his campaign on paying teachers more, eliminating textbook fees for public school students, increasing opportunities for lifelong learning for Hoosiers, increasing the smoking age, decriminalizing marijuana to invest funds toward lowering healthcare costs, adding housing and workplace protections for Hoosiers including for sexual orientation and gender identity and strengthening background checks for any gun purchase.
This is Owens second run for elected office. In 2014, he finished last among five candidates seeking an at-large seat on the Indianapolis Public Schools board. He joined SupplyKick in 2015, helping the company earn TechPoint’s “Best of Tech” Mira Award for Scale-up of the Year and be named by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing companies in America.
He also worked on economic policy for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, served on the Indiana Charter School Board until August and was named an Indianapolis Business Journal “Forty Under 40” honoree earlier this year.
