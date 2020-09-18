TERRE HAUTE - One person is dead and two others were injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Terre Haute.
Indiana State University Police issued an alert reporting the off-campus shooting in the area of Sixth Street and Ohio Street.
City Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said the shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2:20 a.m. today.
“It appears to have stemmed from a college house party,” Adamson wrote in a Twitter post. “Unfortunately one victim is deceased and two others are being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”
