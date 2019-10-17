It was an emotional first day in the jury trial of Alyssa Shepherd, the driver who hit four children, killing three of them, in Fulton County on Oct. 30, 2018.
“I realized my kids were gone,” testified Brittany Ingle, mother of the three children who died that morning.
The 12-person jury and two alternates were shown graphic crime scene photos, as well as an autopsy photo, and heard the distressing 911 call made the day of the tragedy. They also watched several witnesses break into tears, including the four victims' family members.
Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony; one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; and one Class A misdemeanor count of passing a school bus with its stop arm extended, causing bodily injury.
Proceedings began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller reading instructions to the jurors.
“This is case is straight forward,” Fulton County Prosecutor Mike Marrs told the jury. “It comes down to a very simple thing — the defendant’s reckless action.”
He described the morning of the incident and how the children were crossing the southbound lane of Ind. 25 to board their school bus when they were struck by a northbound truck driven by Shepherd.
He said she passed a "watch for school bus" sign, saw an object in the road and didn’t slow down.
The children, students at Mentone Elementary School and Tippecanoe Valley Middle School, were boarding their school bus, driven by Robert Reid, around 7:10 a.m. at River Park Properties, formerly Meiser’s Trailer Court, at 4684 N. Ind. 25, when they were struck.
Twin boys, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their older sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed.
“It’s plain, it’s a freaking bus,” Marrs said. “Everyone else sees it. She stays on the gas and keeps on going."
Defense attorney David Newman told the jury it was an unusual morning for Shepherd, who was on her way back to Rochester after dropping her husband at work in Talma — something she didn’t normally do. Her two young children and her younger brother also were in the truck.
Newman told jurors Shepherd couldn’t tell it was a bus she was passing, adding it could have been a wide load vehicle and that it’s common for tractors to be in the area.
“She applied her breaks,” Newman said. “Unfortunately, it was too late to stop.”
After hitting the children, he described Shepherd as confused, panicked and hysterical, saying she tried to call 911 but was unable to get through. He said she then directly called a county dispatcher she knows and cooperated with authorities by agreeing to provide blood samples and turning over her cellphone and its passcode.
“This was a tragic accident, there’s no denying that,” Newman said.
He said the case has a unique legal perspective because both sides agree to a set of facts but disagree on what those facts shows.
“She was negligent, not reckless,” Newman said.
Brittany Ingle, the mother of Alivia, Mason and Xzavier, was the first of seven people to testify before the afternoon break. She remained emotionally strong until describing how she recognized it was her children who had been hit.
She said Xzavier was laying on the roadway “almost as if he was taking a nap.”
“I noticed it was him by the backpack,” she said, beginning to cry. “Mason was next to him.”
She said she was trying to feel for pulses when she heard someone call out, “There’s two more over here.”
She then ran to her daughter, who was wearing her favorite outfit on the morning of the tragedy.
“I just remember telling her I love her and to hold on,” Ingle said.
She recalled seeing her boys getting covered by a sheet and how she ripped it off, saying she felt like responding medics “didn’t even try.”
Another sheet was then placed over her daughter.
She said she did not see Shepherd or speak to her at the scene.
Shepherd’s attorneys had no questions for Ingle.
Maggie Harding, who was driving behind Shepherd at the time of the incident, testified she was driving her younger brother to school and was about a car length behind a Toyota truck. She described the morning as “kinda light, kinda dark” but later clarified headlights were still required.
She said it didn’t take her very long to realize there was a school bus up ahead and began to slow. Familiar with the area, she said she was not surprised to see a bus there.
She, too, started to cry when recalling the tragic event.
“I saw the truck hit the kids,” she said, adding the driver in front of her didn’t slow down. “I sat there while everything happened.”
She described seeing the buses’ lights and stop arm extended before the collision.
Valley buses are now required to enter the mobile home park when picking up children. That change came the day after the tragedy. Brush was also cut back and additional signage was installed in the area.
Hobart Wheeler, who was driving behind the bus during the incident, also testified. He was making deliveries in a box truck that morning.
“I could hear kids laughing and talking,” he said of coming to a stop behind the bus. He said he saw the headlights of a vehicle not slowing down as the children began crossing the road to board the bus.
He estimated the vehicle was traveling 60 mph and the driver didn't break during impact.
“This happened all within 3 seconds,” he said. “I was nervous. It was going so fast.”
After seeing the vehicle strike the children, Wheeler said, he said he jumped out of his vehicle and approached the truck. He described thinking it was a drunk driver.
He said Shepherd got out of the truck, asking what she hit.
“You just ran over kids. You probably killed them all,” he told her.
Wheeler described Shepherd as “nonchalant” as she got back into the truck.
The state will continue its case at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
