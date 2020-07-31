TIPTON – Tipton Community School Corporation announced it will delay the opening of schools.
In a Facebook post from the corporation Friday, it was stated that the board of trustees had voted to delay the start of school to Aug. 12, and “more details are forthcoming.”
The schools were supposed to start Aug. 7.
A second post from the corporation announced the board had approved phase two of the Tipton reopening plan, which allows reduced class sizes in kindergarten through fifth grade with full-time in-person instruction.
For grades sixth grade and up, learning will be hybrid which, according to the post, is “50% in-person, 50% virtual, alternating days for social distancing.”
