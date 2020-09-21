A town hall featuring the Democrat and Republican candidate for Indiana's Fifth Congressional District will air on WFYI Public TV Indianapolis and will be livestreamed online Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The town hall with Democrat Christina Hale and Republican Victoria Spartz begins at 7 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.
For cable customers with Comcast, WFYI is channel 3 and channel 20 on Charter Spectrum and AT&T U-verse. Those interested but don't have cable, can watch online at www.indianatownhalls.org.
Hale and Spartz are pursuing an open seat created by the pending retirement of Republican Susan Brooks in what is the most hotly contested Congressional race in Indiana. Also on the ballot is Libertarian Party candidate Ken Tucker.
The Fifth District covers all of Hamilton, Tipton, Grant, Madison counties and eastern Howard County, including Greentown.
Jim Shella, former political reporter for WISH-TV and former host of Indiana Week in Review on WFYI, will moderate.
Prioritize and submit questions that Shella will pose to the candidates by visiting https://candidatesvideodebate.org/indiana-5th-2020/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.