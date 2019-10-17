ROCHESTER – The second day in the jury trial of Alyssa Shepherd, the driver of the fatal bus stop crash in Fulton County, was delayed for roughly three hours Thursday morning.
A female juror was replaced by an alternate during the delay. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller said at the end of Thursday’s proceedings the court become aware of a written communication indicating juror bias. The juror in question asked to be excused and was escorted from the courthouse to protect her identity.
It was 11:30 a.m. before proceedings got underway. Throughout the day, seven witnesses took the stand, including Dr. Darin Wolfe, the pathologist who prepared autopsy reports for the three children – twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, 6, and their sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl – killed Oct. 30, 2018, on Ind. 25 at River Park Properties, three miles south of Talma.
Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and one Class A misdemeanor count of passing a school bus with its stop arm extended, causing bodily injury.
Wolfe, who has conducted approximately 1,300 autopsies, detailed the cause and manner of death for each child. They all suffered multiple blunt force traumas externally and internally.
Prior to the jury being shown autopsy photos, attorneys approached the bench and Heller called for a short recess.
Shortly after, Shepherd appeared lightheaded, as if she may faint. Defense attorney David Newman supported her as she sat down. She drank some water and was assisted out of the courtroom, returning about 20 minutes later appearing to be fine.
Autopsy photos were shown as Wolfe resumed his testimony. Alivia’s father, Michael Stahl, took deep breaths, preparing himself for the difficulty of seeing each one. The children’s mother, Brittany Ingle, cried with her hand over her face. Shane Ingle, the father of Xzavier and Mason, had his arm around her with tears in his eyes.
When cross-examined by defense attorney Michael Tuszynski, Wolfe noted the manner of death for each child was determined accidental as it’s up to law enforcement and the court to decide if a crime has been committed.
“The information I gather is one piece of that puzzle,” he said.
Shepherd’s 13-year-old brother, Jason “Ace” Hudkins, was next to take the stand. He was a passenger in Shepherd’s truck when the tragedy occurred. He sat in the back with Shepherd’s children.
He said he saw an object that he thought was a semi. He also said he saw lights, but couldn’t describe them.
He said he didn’t realize it was a school bus until after the collision. He also said Shepherd was not on her phone, distracted by the radio or anything else.
Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Jolley was the third officer at the scene and briefly spoke with Shepherd when transporting her to Woodlawn Hospital for a blood test, which she consented to. He said she was upset on the way to the hospital and told him she believed she was passing a farm tractor, not a school bus.
Jolley said Shepherd asked him how long the process would take because she was late for work. When asked by the defense, Jolley agreed she was cooperative, adding there were “no problems.”
Indiana State Police Detective Michelle Jumper took a statement from Shepherd at the sheriff’s department the day of the incident. A video of that interview was shown. Jumper can be heard reading Shepherd her Miranda rights. Shepherd signed the form, answered questions without an attorney and signed a consent form for the search of her cellphone and provided its passcode. Shepherd told Jumper she was “calming” and appeared fairly relaxed. She cried once, when describing how her father was in Fort Wayne to receive bypass surgery. Aside from that moment, she lightly laughed throughout the interview.
“I did not see the stop sign,” she told Jumper. “It was very dark. I was trying to see what it really was.”
After hitting the children, Shepherd said she didn’t know what to do.
“It happened so fast,” she said in the interview. After finding her phone, she said she tried to call 911 but couldn’t get through.
She said she then called the cellphone number of her friend Brittney Thompson, a 911 dispatcher. She said she got out of the vehicle briefly before getting back inside and could hear people screaming and crying about the children being hit.
When asked by Deputy Prosecutor Rachel Arndt, Jumper said Shepherd did not ask how the children were.
The rest of the day was filled with testimony from ISP Trooper Travis Harrold, who inspected the school bus, Trooper Scott Gilbert, who used a laser scanner to make a 3D rendering of the crime scene, and ISP Lt. Terry Gose, who detailed crash data recorder information from Shepherd’s truck.
Harrold noted all of the bus lights were in compliance.
Gilbert’s testimony revealed that Shepherd’s vehicle came to a rest approximately 157 feet from impact. Alivia was drug, thrown or carried 85 feet and the twins 49 feet. A Watch For School Bus sign was roughly 860 feet from the site.
Data from the crash data recorder shows Shepherd was traveling at 58.4 mph a little less than five seconds before the impact. She applied the brakes somewhere between 0.8 seconds and 1.3 seconds. Her vehicle was traveling at 41 mph at the time of impact, and there was a 27-point degree in steering recorded.
The state will continue its case at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
