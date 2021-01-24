VINCENNES (AP) — A longtime residence hall on Vincennes University's main campus has been demolished after it was severely damaged during a wind storm last April.
The university says the 54-year-old Harrison Hall came down earlier this month. The two-story, 63,454-square-foot (19,341-square-meter) building had housed male students and also contained administrative offices.
A plan for the site has not yet been determined, said Linda Waldroup, the school's vice president of financial services.
Harrison Hall was built in 1967 on the campus. It was named for university founder William Henry Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.